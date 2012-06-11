Celeb Mantra Tattoos

By Rebecca Silverstein

Sometimes, tattoos are funny. Other times, they're meaningful. But lately we've been seeing celebs getting inspirational mantras inked onto their skin. Keep clicking to see which stars have motivational tattoos, and use the power of Bing to learn more about their ink.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina is so committed to the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights that she got this statement inked onto her back.

BING: What does this famous tat say?

FIND: Get an up-close look at her ink

SEARCH: See pics of Angie's other tattoos