Bing: Famous Custody Battles

By Rebecca Silverstein

Getting divorced in the public eye is difficult, but it gets even trickier when kids are involved. Use the power of Bing to get details about some of Hollywood's most famous custody battles.

Usher and Tameka Foster

Usher and Tameka were married for less than two years before their relationship went bust in June 2009. Since then, the former couple have been in a heated court battle over custody of their two sons, 4-year-old Usher V and 3-year-old Naviyd.

BING: Who did a judge award primary custody to?

FIND: Watch Usher's music videos

SEARCH: See pictures of Usher and his boys