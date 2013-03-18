BING: Moonlighting Celebs

Justin Timberlake suit and tie bud light creative director

By Wonderwall Editors

For some celebs, becoming a Hollywood star isn't good enough. Sometimes they get the itch to become something more and moonlight as executives, hoteliers, painters and more. Click through to find out which of your favorite stars hold down a second job …

Justin Timberlake

He sings, he dances, he owns a restaurant and designs jeans! What can't JT do? Not much. And now he's teamed up with a brand as their new creative director. Find out which big brew he's hanging with now …

BING: Find out what JT's helping to hawk now

FIND: Check out JT's new and improved social networking site

SEARCH: Watch JT bring the sexy back on 'SNL'