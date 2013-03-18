BING: Moonlighting Celebs
Justin Timberlake suit and tie bud light creative director
By Wonderwall Editors
For some celebs, becoming a Hollywood star isn't good enough. Sometimes they get the itch to become something more and moonlight as executives, hoteliers, painters and more. Click through to find out which of your favorite stars hold down a second job …
He sings, he dances, he owns a restaurant and designs jeans! What can't JT do? Not much. And now he's teamed up with a brand as their new creative director. Find out which big brew he's hanging with now …
BING: Find out what JT's helping to hawk now
FIND: Check out JT's new and improved social networking site
Justin Timberlake suit and tie bud light creative director
By Wonderwall Editors
For some celebs, becoming a Hollywood star isn't good enough. Sometimes they get the itch to become something more and moonlight as executives, hoteliers, painters and more. Click through to find out which of your favorite stars hold down a second job …
He sings, he dances, he owns a restaurant and designs jeans! What can't JT do? Not much. And now he's teamed up with a brand as their new creative director. Find out which big brew he's hanging with now …
BING: Find out what JT's helping to hawk now
FIND: Check out JT's new and improved social networking site