Star Moms With Weird Habits

By Molly McGonigle

Stars are no strangers to quirky habits, but for some reason when they become mothers things get even weirder. Take a look at a few of the celebrity mamas out there with some highly unusual parenting habits.

Alicia Silverstone

She's recently come under fire for a video that shows her feeding her almost 1-year-old son in a weird and pretty gross way. Despite the backlash, Alicia swears she won't change her self-proclaimed kind and helpful parenting style.

FIND: What is Alicia's controversial feeding technique?

BING: Find out what Alicia named her son

SEARCH: Learn all about Alicia's clean and healthy lifestyle