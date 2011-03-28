Blind Item P.I.: Celeb Pushover Mom

By Drew Mackie

Blind items -- they dish the dirt without naming names. But what if you had some expert help in decoding these scandalous little mysteries? Today we look at a certain celebri-mom who caved in to her tantrum-throwing daughter. Upon picking up this Cranky Cathy from a playdate, the daughter spewed an F-bomb-laden rant in which she claimed that she didn't like mommy, that she liked daddy more and that she'd only leave if she was given ice cream. To the surprise of all watching this showdown, mom submitted. So who might this celebrity doormat mom be…?

Jada Pinkett-Smith?

The blind item text claims that the daughter "makes diva commands," and there are few celebri-tots out there can actually claim diva status aside from burgeoning music star Willow. Perhaps all that whole self-empowerment schtick went to the lass's head? Then again, doesn't Jada seem like the type to either not tolerate such sass or to at least dish it back?

