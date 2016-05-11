Brad Pitt blew how much on antiques in his one-hour shopping spree? Plus, more celeb news

Guess how much Brad Pitt spent on antiques in one hour ...

What's $33 million when you're worth $240 mil? No biggie, apparently. William Ketterer of DIGsmodern Vintage Showroom reportedly told Radar his client Brad Pitt has a habit of plunking down mind-blowing amounts of cash when he wants to expand his growing collection of Art Deco, modern and contemporary design pieces. "Brad turned up at one art and furniture show, spent $33 million in an hour, then just got back on his plane and left. He kinda knew what he was looking for and he got it," the antique dealer is quoted as saying. "When Brad comes to the warehouse, I don't advise him. He usually has an interior designer with him or other people, and he says to them, 'Hey, just wait in the car.'" Probably easier to wheel that wagon-load of cash inside a store without interior decorators taking up precious space.

