Breakout Heartthrobs of 2012

Taylor Kitsch

By Rebecca Silverstein

We love you, Ryan Gosling and Zac Efron, but we're always searching for fresh heartthrobs. And this year, Hollywood has churned out some great new eye candy. Check out the hottest hunks to break through in music, movies and TV this year.

The former "Friday Night Lights" star isn't new to the scene, but 2012 really has been Taylor's year -- and it's not even halfway over yet. Sure, "John Carter" was a bust (expect for the fact that, you know, he was shirtless the entire time), but he's still got "Battleship" and "Savages" coming up to redeem himself professionally.

