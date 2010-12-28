Can Kim Kardashian Save the Magazine Industry?

By Michelle Lanz

The name Kardashian has become synonymous with reality TV, product endorsements and questionable fame. We all know she's a fixture on tabloid covers, but now a piece by Women's Wear Daily reports that the monthly magazine industry may have the Kardashian clan (Kim, to be exact) to thank for newsstand sales this year.

According to the report, monthly magazines that feature Kim Kardashian sell like hotcakes, especially those that feature a half-naked Kim on their covers. The June 2010 issue of Shape magazine (at left) with Kim on the cover was the highest-selling issue in 2010. It's impossible to know whether that's solely Kim's doing or just a symptom of Shape readers' collective need for last-minute summer shape-up tips, but it's safe to assume she had something to do with the issue's success.