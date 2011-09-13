Carey Mulligan's Playful and Classic Style

carey mulligan green dress

By Molly McGonigle

Ever since jumping to fame after "An Education," Carey Mulligan has become a hot topic with her unique sense of style. From her vintage-inspired dressed to her playful take on the pixie cut and her love for quirky details, the British ingenue knows how to shake things up and have fun with clothes. In honor of her upcoming flick "Drive," take a look at some of her best fashion moments.

Carey lets her pixie cut grow out a bit wildly but pulls together a sophisticated look with this pleated green Proenza Schouler dress with black along the trim of her dress paired with black heels.