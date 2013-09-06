Celeb BFFs: Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev

By Stacie Anthony

Julianne Hough + Nina Dobrev = Hollywood's favorite BFFs. Ever since these two split from their partners -- Julianne from Ryan Seacrest and Nina from Ian Somerhalder -- they've been spending a ton of quality time together. From girls-only vacations to formal events, click through to see these celeb BFFs in action.

Who needs a boyfriend, when you've got couture? Not Julianne and Nina! The stylish besties rocked punk-inspired getups at the 2013 Met Gala.