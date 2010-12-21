Celeb-Bing for Dec. 21

By Rebecca Silverstein and Drew Mackie

Between holiday shopping and general merrymaking, there's a small chance that the latest celebrity news may have slipped past you. Never fear: Bing is here to deliver the week's top celeb news-related searches as well as links where you can learn even more. Think of it as Cliffs Notes for superstar gossip. Now go on -- catch yourself up.

Search: Heidi feels like Edward Scissorhands because of surgery scars

The former "The Hills" star compared herself to Tim Burton's most beloved monster in explaining the hardships caused by the many plastic surgeries she underwent last year. Montag explained to Life & Style magazine that in addition to making her famous only for having had plastic surgery, the procedures also left her with more scars than car accident victims.

VIDEO: Heidi's Post-Surgery Revelations