Celeb-Bing for Dec. 27

By Rebecca Silverstein

Keeping up with celebrity news can be a job in and of itself. (Trust us, we know.) Think something slipped past you this week? Don't worry. We've got the top celeb news-related Bing searches as well as links where you can get all the nitty-gritty details your scandal-loving heart desires. It's like your personal crib sheet to Hollywood gossip.

Search: Bieber causes mall stampede in Canada

It was mall madness at the Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener, Canada, when Justin Bieber stopped by on Boxing Day. What was supposed to be a simple post-Christmas shopping trip turned into utter chaos as hoards of teen girls freaked out at the sight of the pop star.

