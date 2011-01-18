Celeb-Bing for Jan. 18

By Rebecca Silverstein

Keeping up with celebrity news can be a job in and of itself. (Trust us, we know.) Think something slipped past you this week? Don't worry, we've got the top celeb news-related Bing searches as well as links where you can get all the nitty-gritty details your scandal-loving heart desires.

Search: Pattinson is a redhead

Robert Pattinson's hair matched the carpet at the Golden Globes as he rocked a brand new red 'do on Sunday night. The new look is courtesy of reshoots for his upcoming movie, "Water for Elephants."

