Celeb-Bing for March 4

By Michelle Lanz

Between work, school and kids (for some of you), keeping up with celebrity news can be a chore that never gets completed to your satisfaction. Have no fear! Wonderwall is here to make sure you're up to date with all the week's most-searched stories so you won't be misinformed at that dinner party you're planning this weekend. Click through to see which happenings got Bing'd the most this week.

Search: Damon Disappointed in Obama

Actor Matt Damon told CNN's Piers Morgan that he is not happy with the job that President Obama is doing as commander in chief. Though he had supported Obama during his campaign in 2008, Damon now says that he believes Obama "misrepresented his mandate," and that he "no longer hopes for audacity."

RELATED: Heidi Klum, Ben Affleck and more stars who've worn halos