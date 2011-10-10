Celeb Breast Cancer Survivors
By Drew Mackie and Molly McGonigle
There's an army of famous faces who have faced down the often deadly odds that breast cancer delivers. But these women fought a good fight and came out on top! To honor their courage, we're saluting 35 celeb breast-cancer survivors.
What a difference a year can make -- just ask Giuliana Rancic. In the fall of 2011, she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments when her doctor discovered that she had early-stage breast cancer. After having a lumpectomy and radiation, Rancic made the decision to have a double mastectomy in December 2011. Giuliana explained her difficult personal choice to People.com: "My breasts have never defined me -- and now they never will." A few months later, though, Giuliana and her husband Bill had lots of good news to share: Giuliana was cancer-free and they were expecting their first child through a surrogate. The Rancics' son, Duke, was born on Aug. 29, 2012.
