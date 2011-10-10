By Drew Mackie and Molly McGonigle

There's an army of famous faces who have faced down the often deadly odds that breast cancer delivers. But these women fought a good fight and came out on top! To honor their courage, we're saluting 35 celeb breast-cancer survivors.

Giuliana Rancic

What a difference a year can make -- just ask Giuliana Rancic. In the fall of 2011, she was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments when her doctor discovered that she had early-stage breast cancer. After having a lumpectomy and radiation, Rancic made the decision to have a double mastectomy in December 2011. Giuliana explained her difficult personal choice to People.com: "My breasts have never defined me -- and now they never will." A few months later, though, Giuliana and her husband Bill had lots of good news to share: Giuliana was cancer-free and they were expecting their first child through a surrogate. The Rancics' son, Duke, was born on Aug. 29, 2012.