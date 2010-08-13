Celeb Doppelgangers: Monster Edition

By Rebecca Silverstein and Michelle Lanz

Hollywood can be a scary place, especially on Friday the 13th. We have haunted graveyards, old horror movie sets and even a handful of celebs who look an awful lot like they stepped right out of your worst nightmare. Check out which stars are doppelgangers for some of the all-time scariest monsters and horror movie characters.

Ke$ha and Regan from "The Exorcist"

One has that dead look in her eyes, screeches horribly and sports a messy mop of hair on her head. The other is possessed by the devil. You try to tell them apart.