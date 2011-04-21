Celeb Endangered Species

By Drew Mackie

On Earth Day, people go to bat for the endangered animals of the world, but who's going to speak up for endangered celebrities? You might think celebrities are an infinite natural resource, but take a look at Hollywood's increasingly rare species.

Hugh Jackman

Celeb species: Genekellius australianis

Why he's endangered: Once upon a time, celebs did it all: sing, dance, read their lines and maybe even slip in a pitch for the sponsoring product. Now, we expect a lot less of our famous people. Jackman, however, is a star in the classic tradition: He can dance, sing and act (in comedy, drama and action), and he actually does all three well.

