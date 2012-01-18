Celeb Health Habits

By Rebecca Silverstein

How's that New Year's resolution to be healthier coming along? Yeah, we thought so. Fortunately, you can look to the stars for examples of how to lead a better lifestyle. Sure, there are some crazy notions of what's "healthy" floating around in Hollywood, but there are actually some good ideas out there too. Keep clicking to see what Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and more celebs do to maintain their best selves.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese is one runnin' fool! The actress reportedly hits the pavement every day for a three-mile run. "I try to exercise every day. I like to run for about an hour, and I'm big into working out with girlfriends," she tells InStyle. "It's an acquired skill, being able to discuss your love life, children and friends, all while you're running! But we have mastered it." Even getting hit by an SUV while jogging last September hasn't deterred Reese from her daily dashes.