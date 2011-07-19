Celeb Hush-Money Payoffs

By The Daily Beast

Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel reportedly was forced to return the $10 million he allegedly gave her to stay mum about their affair. Click through to see more photos of more rumored deals.

Rachel Uchitel and Tiger Woods

The "Celebrity Rehab" star was the alleged principal mistress in Tiger Woods' long line of affairs, and she eventually gave the Daily Mail a tell-all interview. Unfortunately, the interview violated the confidentiality clause of her $10 million settlement with Woods, according to TMZ, and Uchitel was forced to return the generous gift. Now the reality star is said to be fuming that her lawyer, Gloria Allred, struck a deal with Woods' attorney in order to avoid a damages suit, and Uchitel has hired a malpractice lawyer.