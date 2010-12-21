Celeb Inc. for Dec. 21

By Rebecca Silverstein

Believe it or not, it's hard to be a celeb these days. Sure, they go on lavish vacations, drive sweet cars and live in gargantuan mansions, but how do you think they get all those riches? By selling their souls, er, products. Keep clicking for the latest celeb endorsements.

Drew Barrymore, Tyra Banks, Rihanna ... and now Taylor Swift fits right in with the easy, breezy, beautiful ladies who call themselves CoverGirls. The country cutie is the face of NatureLuxe, the beauty brand's new "natural" line. And while NatureLuxe's Silk Foundation and Gloss Balm won't hit shelves until January 2011, the ads have hit the Internet, and they're absolutely stunning. Is that really a surprise though?

