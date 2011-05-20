Kardashians Get Polished & More Celeb Wares

By Michelle Lanz

Making it in the competitive world of showbiz takes a lot more than talent these days. You need a recognizable name, a diversified brand and shameless self-promotion. Click through to see which celebs are selling out this season.

Another week another Kardashian-branded product. This time, Kim and her famous sisters are collaborating with OPI on a line of glitzy and glamorous nail polish. The polish is reportedly going to be sold at WalMart.