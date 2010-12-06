Celeb Kids' Christmas Lists

By Rebecca Silverstein

Being a celeb kid can be rough at times: You're followed by the paparazzi who are intent on taking your picture, the tabloids write about you from the time you're born, and you've got no choice about it. But it's all probably worthwhile considering the mountains of toys and treats you get from mom and dad, right? It's Christmas pretty much all year-round! So it got us thinking: What do kids like Suri, Kingston and Shiloh put on their lists to Santa? Here are our best guesses!

Suri Cruise

There's no denying that Suri is Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's little princess. But what do you get a girl who reportedly has a $100,000 Disney castle-themed playroom and $25,000 tiaras? How about the real Cinderella's castle? Tom has got to know someone who could get that moved to the Cruises' backyard. And if it can't be done, Suri will likely settle for a suite at the Waldorf-Astoria.

RELATED: Happy birthday Suri!