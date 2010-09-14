Celeb Name Spelling Bee

By Michelle Lanz

With surnames like Gyllenhaal, Wasikowska and Arulpragasam, some celebrity names seem to double as tongue twisters. With everyone going back to school right now, we thought it'd be fun to test your knowledge of the hardest-to-spell-and-pronounce celebrity names. Click through to see if you know how to spell and pronounce them all!

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Pronunciation: Jake and Maggie JIH-luhn-hall

(not Yil-En-HOO-Le-Hay, as he jokingly claimed in this video)

Origin: Swedish

Fun Family Fact: The Gyllenhaal name comes from Nils Gunnesson Haal, a Swedish cavalry officer who was given the name by Queen Christina of Sweden in 1652.