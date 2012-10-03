Celeb Nude Photo Scandals

By Rebecca Silverstein

When you're a celebrity, nothing is private -- not even those nude photos you took, thinking that no one but your beloved would see. Alas, leaks of stars' private pictures are a pretty regular occurrence, whether by hacking or mistweeting. (You'd think they'd learn by now, right?) Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity nude photo scandals.

Duchess Kate

People across the world clamor to see photos of what Kate wears, but in September 2012, a few European tabloids were more interested in pics of the duchess without her clothes on. French magazine Closer was the first to publish the topless pictures, which were taken while Duchess Kate and Prince Harry were sunbathing on vacation. The couple sued the magazine, and the tabloid removed the photos from their website. But Kate's nightmare still isn't over: Other tabloids, like Denmark's Se og Hør, haven't been deterred from publishing other photos, including bottomless shots.

