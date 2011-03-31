Celeb Rites of Passage

By Drew Mackie

Everyone passes through those critical stages in their lives that help them transition from one phase to another. For the young and famous, these moments just happen to take place in front of the world. Check out some rites of passage reached by celebs who grew up in the public eye.

Who: Lourdes Leon

Rite of Passage: Her first fashion line

Madonna's daughter has previously remained out of the spotlight -- compared to her mom, at least -- but in 2010 she and her mother premiered their Material Girl fashion line. It served as a "debut" of sorts for the 14-year-old Lourdes, as well as a hint that she might follow in mom's footsteps as an arbiter of style.

