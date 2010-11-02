By Drew Mackie

Hatfields and McCoys. Greasers and socs. Dogs and mailmen. Certain subjects will forever be at odds with each other, and celebs -- what with the free time, the money and the microphones in their faces -- often talk themselves into feuds. So, in the honor of "Megamind," the superhero archenemy flick opening this week, we'd thought we'd look at the biggest celeb rivalries we could think of.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

The beef: Paris may have split up and then made up with Nicole Richie, but she found a new rival in childhood friend-turned-celebutante superstar Kim. Even without rumors of catfighting and smack-talking, Paris and Kim are clearly competing to see who's achieved highest level of fame. And just as Paris released an "music" "album" of "songs," so too will Kim.

Who's in the lead: Kim. Losing Kim as a friend has impeded Paris's lifestyle about as much as losing an earring, but in the famous-for-no-reason circles, new beats old.

RELATED: Tim Gunn calls Kim's style "vulgar"