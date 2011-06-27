Celeb Roommates

By Drew Mackie

The magazines are right: Celebs are just like us. They occasionally can't swing rent alone and have to have a buddy move in. Funny thing, though -- some of these celebs-to-be happened to have cohabitated with other celebs-to-be. Find out what stars once fought over whose turn it was to take out the trash.

"Glee" star Lea Michele may be a diva, but when it came to her living situation, it was a duet. So who's the co-star with whom she was so close that there were even dating rumors?

Bing: It was her onscreen rival Dianna Agron.

Find: Pics of the "Glee" co-stars

Search: Watch the Gleeks in action