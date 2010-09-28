Celebrity Sandwiches for Sept. 28

By Drew Mackie

Have you ever ordered a sandwich named after some famous person? Have you ever noticed that what's between those slices of bread has fairly little to do with the star's claim to fame? We here in the Wonderwall kitchen think we can do better, so we prepared a little menu of favorite celebs, as expressed through the medium of sandwich. Bon appétit.

The Justin Bieber Lunchables set

Open a Lunchables.

Place one meat disc and one cheese disc between crackers.

Place sandwich-like thing in mouth. Enjoy. Tastes okay, right?

Finish the rest right away, because it ain't gonna keep.

Drink a Capri Sun, lie down for naptime, have a nightmare about your voice dropping.