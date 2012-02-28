Celeb Winter Vacations

By Rebecca Silverstein

Forget family road trips to Disney World or the Grand Canyon. Celebs have much more glamorous ways of escaping during the winter months. From catching rays on a beach to hitting the slopes, find out where stars go to hibernate.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Stars Spotted: Jennifer Lopez, Hugh Jackman, Madonna

Hot Hotels: Fasano, Copacabana Hotel

Whether it's sightseeing, hanging out on the beach, or partying, there are countless things to do in Rio. J.Lo just got back after bringing her boy toy, Casper Smart, down to celebrate Carnival. Two places for your "To See" checklist: Copacabana Hotel, which has lots of Hollywood history, and Ipanema Beach.