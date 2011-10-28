Celebri-Couple Workout Buddies
By Drew Mackie
What's one secret to celebrity-level fitness? Having a significant other to encourage you to push harder, run farther and achieve your physical best. Have a look at some famous couples for whom exercise is a shared activity.
Check out Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, for instance. It's a great example of people getting out there and exercising. And you can tell Katie is really feeling the burn, because this ain't no glamour shot of her.
By Drew Mackie
What's one secret to celebrity-level fitness? Having a significant other to encourage you to push harder, run farther and achieve your physical best. Have a look at some famous couples for whom exercise is a shared activity.
Check out Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, for instance. It's a great example of people getting out there and exercising. And you can tell Katie is really feeling the burn, because this ain't no glamour shot of her.