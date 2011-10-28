Celebri-Couple Workout Buddies

By Drew Mackie

What's one secret to celebrity-level fitness? Having a significant other to encourage you to push harder, run farther and achieve your physical best. Have a look at some famous couples for whom exercise is a shared activity.

Check out Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, for instance. It's a great example of people getting out there and exercising. And you can tell Katie is really feeling the burn, because this ain't no glamour shot of her.

VOTE: What's your favorite Julia Roberts film?