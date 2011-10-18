Celebrities and Their Stalkers

selena gomez stalker

By The Daily Beast

Young Disney star Selena Gomez had to get a restraining order against a man who told his therapist he wanted to kill her. From Mark Zuckerberg to Jodie foster, more stars who had a brush with stalkers.

RELATED ON THE DAILY BEAST: Celebs who dye their hair pink

Selena Gomez

She may have starred in "Princess Protection Program," but Selena Gomez is in need of some real-life protection. The 19-year-old Disney star was granted a temporary restraining order last week against Thomas Brodnicki, 46. According to court documents, the LAPD is taking the case "extremely seriously" due to Brodnicki's history of mental illness -- including an incident last month when he was taken into mental health custody for threatening to "scratch people's eyes out on the street." Brodnicki allegedly told his therapist that he was going to kill Gomez, and also that he had traveled to L.A. to meet her and visited her workplace at least three times. Brodnicki must now stay at least 100 yards away from Gomez and her workplace until his Nov. 4th hearing -- when the restraining order could be extended for three years.