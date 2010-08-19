Celebs Lost at Sea

By Molly McGonigle

It's a question we've all thought about: If you had to be stuck on a desert island who would it be with? Well, Wonderwall had the bright idea to turn that question around on celebrities. Click through to see who your fave stars picked and why.

"Leonardo DiCaprio. I had such a huge crush on him since I was, I can't even tell you. Since 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape.' He's goodlooking though. Titanic huge! He's it! " -- JWoww, who thinks the hottest Leo has ever been was when he played a mentally challenged character