Celebrities react to Donald Trump becoming president

After a long and bitter election process, Donald Trump shocked the world when he was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential race, making him the next president of the United States. Much of Hollywood spoke out repeatedly in support of Clinton on the campaign trail, although stalwart Republicans like Kirstie Alley threw their weight behind the GOP nominee. As the dust began to settle, stars reacted to the news on social media. "THE REVOLUTION IS COMING," Katy Perry tweeted. "Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us." Keep reading to see what other celebs are saying about the election results ...

RELATED: See which stars announced they'd voted