Celebrity Catchphrases
Snoop Dogg red carpet
By Rebecca Silverstein
Nowadays, celebrities are everywhere. They're on billboards, in commercials, on cereal boxes -- heck, they're even in the words we say. Don't believe us? Take a look at some words and phrases coined by celebs.
"Fo shizzle"
Celeb wordsmith: Snoop Dogg
Add -izzle to pretty much any word, and ta-da! It's been Snoop-ified. It doesn't make the phrase mean anything different that that it originally did -- "fo shizzle" still means for sure -- but it just sounds cooler with Snoop's hip-hop twist.
