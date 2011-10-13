Celebrity Catchphrases

Snoop Dogg red carpet

By Rebecca Silverstein

Nowadays, celebrities are everywhere. They're on billboards, in commercials, on cereal boxes -- heck, they're even in the words we say. Don't believe us? Take a look at some words and phrases coined by celebs.

"Fo shizzle"

Celeb wordsmith: Snoop Dogg

Add -izzle to pretty much any word, and ta-da! It's been Snoop-ified. It doesn't make the phrase mean anything different that that it originally did -- "fo shizzle" still means for sure -- but it just sounds cooler with Snoop's hip-hop twist.

