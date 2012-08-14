By Rebecca Silverstein

When you're a celebrity, you don't always have the luxury of getting emotional in private. Still, it's endearing when stars get passionate in public. Check out some of our all-time-favorite celebrity emotional outpourings.

Kristen Stewart

KStew messed up big-time when she cheated on her longtime boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, with "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders -- and she knew it. But instead of just apologizing to him privately, she made a grand gesture and gave a very public, very touching mea culpa. "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she said in a statement. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

