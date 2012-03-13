Celebrity Fandemonium
By Molly McGonigle and Jon Warech
Who knows how to fill out their March Madness brackets? Do you pick the team with the toughest mascot or the school with the prettiest colors? You could also pick a winner based on the celebrity fans. Scroll through and see which stars have the best school spirit.
School: Kansas Jayhawks
His family moved to Kansas when Sudeikis was just a kid, so he developed a huge crush on the local college team, the Kansas Jayhawks. Now when he's got an adult crush like, say, Olivia Wilde, he brings her to the games to root for his favorite team.
By Molly McGonigle and Jon Warech
Who knows how to fill out their March Madness brackets? Do you pick the team with the toughest mascot or the school with the prettiest colors? You could also pick a winner based on the celebrity fans. Scroll through and see which stars have the best school spirit.
School: Kansas Jayhawks
His family moved to Kansas when Sudeikis was just a kid, so he developed a huge crush on the local college team, the Kansas Jayhawks. Now when he's got an adult crush like, say, Olivia Wilde, he brings her to the games to root for his favorite team.