Celebrity Fandemonium

By Molly McGonigle and Jon Warech

Who knows how to fill out their March Madness brackets? Do you pick the team with the toughest mascot or the school with the prettiest colors? You could also pick a winner based on the celebrity fans. Scroll through and see which stars have the best school spirit.

Jason Sudeikis

School: Kansas Jayhawks

His family moved to Kansas when Sudeikis was just a kid, so he developed a huge crush on the local college team, the Kansas Jayhawks. Now when he's got an adult crush like, say, Olivia Wilde, he brings her to the games to root for his favorite team.