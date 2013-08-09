Celebrity middle children

By Stacie Anthony

Being a middle child has its pitfalls. Mid-kids may feel a bit left out and sometimes overlooked. So in honor of Middle Child Day, which was Aug. 12, we're putting the spotlight on our favorite celebrities -- such as Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth -- who are middle children.

Jennifer Lopez

Younger sister: Lynda Lopez

Older sister: Leslie Lopez

These New York sisters never grew apart! Lynda and Leslie have even been spotted supporting their middle sister at a variety of her events over the years. Here, the doting sisters showed their support at J.Lo's Sweetface by Jennifer Lopez fashion show in 2005.