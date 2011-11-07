Celebrity Offspring
By Jon Warech
Some celebrities work their way up to a lifestyle of the rich and famous, but others are born to be stars. (Check back in 10 years when Suri Cruise is walking red carpets.) So when Chaz Bono signed up for "Dancing With the Stars," you knew the fame genes would rub off a little. After clicking below to find out who Chaz's famous parents are, scroll through to see other celebrity offspring.
BING: Find out who Chaz's parents are
FIND: How did Chaz come out to his parents?
