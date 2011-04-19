Celebrities at Prom
By Drew Mackie
For celebrities, embarrassing old prom photos have a way of making their way online. Curious to know where you can find them?
It's probably no surprise to hear that a classic beauty like Halle was crowned prom queen, but you might be interested to hear why some were unhappy that she won.
SEARCH: See Halle at prom (and learn why her reign was controversial)
BING: Why did Halle drop out of her Broadway play?
FIND: Want to see Halle in a bathing suit?
By Drew Mackie
For celebrities, embarrassing old prom photos have a way of making their way online. Curious to know where you can find them?
It's probably no surprise to hear that a classic beauty like Halle was crowned prom queen, but you might be interested to hear why some were unhappy that she won.
SEARCH: See Halle at prom (and learn why her reign was controversial)
BING: Why did Halle drop out of her Broadway play?
FIND: Want to see Halle in a bathing suit?