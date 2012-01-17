Celebrity Rebound Couples

By Wonderwall Editors

All it took was one measly day for Liam Hemsworth to mend his broken heart. Just 24 hours after news broke that his 15-month engagement to Miley Cyrus was over in September, Liam was spotted smooching Mexican telenovela star Eiza Gonzalez outside her apartment in West Hollywood, Calif. Since then the new couple have been keeping such a low profile that we're about to call this affair a one-day stand. With his ability to get back in the game so quickly, we thought we'd take a look at other celebrities who were fast to find new love after a breakup. Scroll through and check out other celebrity rebound relationships.