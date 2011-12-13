Celebrity Tattoos Gone Bad

By Jon Warech

There's something so permanently awesome about a really bad tattoo. From having an ex's name removed to facial impressions that are here to stay, check out these celebrities who had tattoos that went ink-redibly wrong.

Megan Fox

A big Marilyn Monroe fan, Fox had the blond bombshell's face tattooed on her forearm when she was 18 years old. What the "Transformers" actress, now 25, isn't a fan of is personality disorders and bipolar behavior -- which Monroe suffered from -- so she's getting the tat removed. She told FHM, "I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life."