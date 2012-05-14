Celebs and Their Older Doppelgangers

By Rebecca Silverstein

If you could look into a crystal ball and see what you'll look like in 20 or 30 years, would you? Well, we're giving celebs a chance to do just that by pairing them with the stars we think they'll look like when they get older. Keep clicking for a glimpse into the future.

Tara Reid

Will Look Like: Paula Deen

Bet you never thought you'd hear Tara and Paula's names in the same sentence! But they don't just share their love of pie. Can you see the resemblance in their eyes and face shapes?