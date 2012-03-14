Celebs, Beware

By Drew Mackie

Julius Caesar was famously warned to "beware the Ides of March." But he didn't. And things didn't turn out too well for him on that day. So in the spirit of the Ides of March, we're giving a few celebs a heads-up for approaching danger.

Kristen Stewart

"Beware Jennifer Lawrence, star of 'The Hunger Games'… because her teen film saga is just beginning and she smiles freely. That could end up giving you whole new reasons not to smile."