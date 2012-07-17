Listomania

Celebs Eating Ice Cream

Rihanna ice cream Rihanna ice cream
Splash News 1 / 20

Rihanna ice cream

By Molly McGonigle

What better way to cool down on a hot summer day than with some ice cream? With summer well underway, a lot of celebs are out on the town enjoying a cold dessert. Click through to see which stars are ice cream aficionados!

Rihanna was so excited about her gelato in a cone that we hope she remembered to come up for air while in Italy!

Up NextCelebrity Birthdays
Splash News 1 / 20

Rihanna ice cream

By Molly McGonigle

What better way to cool down on a hot summer day than with some ice cream? With summer well underway, a lot of celebs are out on the town enjoying a cold dessert. Click through to see which stars are ice cream aficionados!

Rihanna was so excited about her gelato in a cone that we hope she remembered to come up for air while in Italy!

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries