Celebs Gone Geeky for Feb. 2

By Drew Mackie

Have a geeky leaning? Don't worry. As this gallery will prove, you're in high-profile company. Take a look at the latest intersections of Hollywood and nerd culture, and don't be ashamed to let your geek flag fly.

I Still Love You, Man

If you enjoyed the 2009 bromantic comedy "I Love You Man," you'll be happy to know that Paul Rudd and Jason Segel have reprised their roles for a new online exclusive. The semi-sequel has the pair still reveling in their dude culture by hanging out with Rush, the Canadian prog rockers with the nerdiest cult fans of any band in history. Don't know Rush? No bothers. The clip is worth a view just to see Rudd bring back a fan favorite. (Funny or Die)

