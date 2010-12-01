Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 1

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall we know that between reading up on Swiftenhaal and keeping up with Nicki Minaj's hairdos, there just aren't enough hours in the day to catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best. Keep clicking for the celeb pics and vids that have kept the Internet abuzz this week.

Mariah Carey on HSN

In case you missed Mariah Carey's big HSN debut, have no fear! A video of her best moments has been making the rounds online. Watch as a very-preggers Mariah lounges as she hocks her butterfly jewelry and Luscious Pink Parfum and repeats herself about a billion times. Riveting? No. Hilarious and self-indulgent? Oh yeah! (YouTube)

