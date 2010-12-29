Celebs Gone Viral for Dec. 29

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall we know that between returning holiday gifts and figuring out how you'll snag Zac Efron as your New Year's kiss, there just aren't enough hours in the day to catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best.

The Wax Figures of Logan Fleming

Think Madame Tussauds is the only name in creepy wax figure-making? Think again! Logan Fleming has sculpted wax figures of everyone from Mr. T to Tom Cruise. Check out Patrick Swayze as Dalton from "Road House." While it features Patrick's classic '80s 'do, it doesn't feature Patrick's height: Patrick was 5'10", while the statue stands 6'2". Oops! (BuzzFeed)

