Celebs Gone VIral for Dec. 8

By Rebecca Silverstein

At Wonderwall we know that between following Kim Kardashian's love life and doing your Christmas shopping, there just aren't enough hours in the day to catch up on the week's viral content. So to help you out, we've rounded up the best of the best. Keep clicking for the celeb pics and vids that have kept the Internet abuzz this week.

Fab Morvan Sings "Girl You Know It's True"

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Milli Vanilli shocked the music world with their lip-syncing scandal. Since then, they lost their Grammy and one of their members: Rob Pilatus overdosed in 1998. But now Fab Morvan, the band's surviving member, is making a comeback. Watch this video of him rehearsing "Girl You Know It's True" in Amsterdam. And this time, he's singing for real. Girl, you know that's true. (People)

