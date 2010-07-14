Celebs Gone Viral for July 14

By Molly McGonigle

It's been a busy week for celebrities and the Internet. Luckily for you, we're here to get you up to speed on all of the crazy antics celebs have gotten themselves into online.

"Mad Men" School of Seduction

Need to improve your flirting skills? There's a viral video for that. Using this brilliantly edited montage, you can learn all the classic pick-up lines the characters on "Mad Men" use. We promise there's nary a "What's your sign?" in sight. So sit back, pour some whiskey and channel your inner Don Draper or Joan Holloway for seduction success. (BuzzFeed)