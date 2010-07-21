Celebs Gone Viral for July 21

By Molly McGonigle

Zoe Saldana and Kate Bosworth are two hot idiots

It's the classic boy meets girl in a bar. Except the boys and girls have the minds of toddlers. This hilarious Web video starring Kate, Zoe and comedians Janeane Garofalo and Greg Grunberg pose the age-old question: Are hot people dumb? And does it matter so long as they're hot? (FunnyorDie)